The South Sydney Rabbitohs have landed a talented outside back prospect from the Brisbane Broncos' pathways system as they focus on building their future.

Playing for the Brisbane Broncos in the Under-20s NRLQ competition, Zero Tackle can reveal that after interest from the Newcastle Knights, the highly-touted Dean Tauaa has agreed to join the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Naturally gifted with elite speed, power and excellent footwork, Tauaa is coming off a stellar campaign in the Mal Meninga Cup earlier in the year and has been tearing it up for Mabel Park in the Langer Trophy.

Named in the Under-17s Queensland City side, he is likely to spend next season in the SG Ball Cup competition for the Rabbitohs before hoping to progress through the ranks.

The arrival of Tauaa will see him join the Rabbitohs alongside Sydney Roosters front-rower Phillip Lavakeiaho, who was a member of the club's SG Ball Cup premiership-winning side.

Making his NSW Cup debut against the Canberra Raiders in Round 13, Lavakeiaho has spent this year playing in the SG Ball Cup and Jersey Flegg Cup competitions.

A strong weapon in attack, especially near the try-line, he is also an aggressive defender and was named captain of the U17s New Zealand side at the back end of last year in a one-off match in the Gold Coast.