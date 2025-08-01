The South Sydney Rabbitohs have landed a talented outside back prospect from the Brisbane Broncos' pathways system as they focus on building their future.
Playing for the Brisbane Broncos in the Under-20s NRLQ competition, Zero Tackle can reveal that after interest from the Newcastle Knights, the highly-touted Dean Tauaa has agreed to join the South Sydney Rabbitohs.
Naturally gifted with elite speed, power and excellent footwork, Tauaa is coming off a stellar campaign in the Mal Meninga Cup earlier in the year and has been tearing it up for Mabel Park in the Langer Trophy.
Named in the Under-17s Queensland City side, he is likely to spend next season in the SG Ball Cup competition for the Rabbitohs before hoping to progress through the ranks.
@kommunitytv
Dean Tauaa with the HUGE fend off! 💥 📺 Watch the Langer Trophy live at link in bio. #nrl #rugbyleague #nrlschoolboys
The arrival of Tauaa will see him join the Rabbitohs alongside Sydney Roosters front-rower Phillip Lavakeiaho, who was a member of the club's SG Ball Cup premiership-winning side.
Making his NSW Cup debut against the Canberra Raiders in Round 13, Lavakeiaho has spent this year playing in the SG Ball Cup and Jersey Flegg Cup competitions.
A strong weapon in attack, especially near the try-line, he is also an aggressive defender and was named captain of the U17s New Zealand side at the back end of last year in a one-off match in the Gold Coast.