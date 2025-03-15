After losing forwards Jai Arrow and Tallis Duncan to injury, the South Sydney Rabbitohs' forward stocks have gone from bad to worse, with another forward facing a three-match suspension.

Taking his game to a new level since arriving from The Dolphins, lock Lachlan Hubner has been charged with a Grade 2 Crusher Tackle by the Match Review Committee (MRC) on Clinton Gutherson during the opening couple of minutes into their match against the Dragons.

Due to it being his first offence, Hubner will spend two weeks on the sidelines if he accepts an early guilty plea, but this will be increased to three games if he decides to contest the charge and is found guilty at the judiciary.

The suspension couldn't have come at a worse time for Wayne Bennett as Jai Arrow (concussion), Lewis Dodd (calf) and Tallis Duncan (hamstring) all sustained injuries over the weekend.

According to NRL Physio, Duncan will undergo scans and is likely to face a "longer recovery" time due to the strain being higher up the hamstring.

He will not only miss next week's match against the Cronulla Sharks but could also face a multi-week absence from the field.

Other players charged from Saturday's matches include Brisbane Broncos duo Cory Paix and Kobe Hetherington, St George Illawarra Dragons recruit Valentine Holmes and North Queensland Cowboys duo Harrison Edwards and Reuben Cotter.

All five players will only need to pay fines between $1000-$3000. However, Hetherington could face a two-match suspension if he decides to contest the Grade 1 Crusher Tackle charge and is found guilty at the judiciary.