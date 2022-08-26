The Roosters are understood to have swooped on Rabbitohs flyer Jaxson Paulo on a reported two-year deal.

Paulo was unsigned for 2023 and faced an uncertain future at Redfern, with other Sydney clubs showing interest in the 22-year-old.

The Samoan international has played 17 games this season in sharing his duties across the wing, centres and off the bench to compliment Jason Demetriou's finals push.

While it seemed Paulo may have been playing for his future in the final rounds of the season, The Daily Telegraph have reported that the young winger has secured a multi-year deal with the Chooks from 2023.

It is understood the Roosters have looked toward Paulo as another addition to bolster their wider stocks, with youngster Joseph Suaalii in the frame for a more central role under Trent Robinson in the coming years.

Paulo will join incoming Melbourne Storm hooker Brandon Smith as the tri-colours' second and latest signing for 2023.

The Rabbitohs are yet to lock away new deals beyond this year for the likes of Josh Mansour, Taane Milne and Isaiah Tass, while a majority of their 30-man roster are penned for the coming years.

The Roosters and Rabbitohs are yet to confirm Paulo's move across the Harbour City.