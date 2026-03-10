The South Sydney Rabbitohs have confirmed another blow to their halves depth, with Ashton Ward set to miss up to eight weeks with a syndesmosis injury.

Ward, who ipressed during 2025 when the Rabbitohs played through the worst injury crisis of the NRL era, was named to start in Round 1 despite not having a Top 30 or development contract at the Rabbitohs.

That came with Jamie Humphreys missing, and Jayden Sullivan overlooked for the starting role, instead coming off the bench.

Coach Wayne Bennett's faith in Ward looked to have been correctly guided, but an ankle injury limited him to just half the game before he was forced off the field.

The young gun has now been confirmed to have undergone surgery on a syndesmosis injury, and the Maroubra-based outfit expect him to miss up to eight weeks.

The typical return timeline is between six and eight weeks.

Ward will be replaced in Round 2 by Jayden Sullivan, but Latrell Siegwalt - an outside back - is now the replacement on the bench. That comes with off-season recruit Jonah Glover, who joined from the St George Illawarra Dragons, also out after breaking his jaw during the pre-season.

While Humphreys will return in Round 3 from a suspension, South Sydney's halves depth could be tested by any further injuries, with the possibility of Jack Wighton, who has started the year in the centres, needing to be called upon as he was at times during 2025.

South Sydney clash with the Roosters on Friday evening in their Round 2 clash, with Ward now potentially not due to be fit until Round 10.