South Sydney Rabbitohs captain Cameron Murray has remained adamant that he is not closing the door on a return to rugby union.

Murray is one of the players that Wallabies coach Eddie Jones has admitted to wanting to sign and is featured on his hit list just like Matt Burton and Nathan Cleary.

Although he currently plays with the Rabbitohs, Murray used to play rugby union whilst at high school for the prestigious private school Newington College.

After Joseph Suaalii signed a reported $1.6 million contract with Rugby Australia, Murray has insisted that money will not play a part in his decision.

"I've answered this question probably more than I would have liked to over the past few weeks, but my answer to that question is always the same and it's that I wouldn't say no," Murray said to NCA NewsWire.

"But if I go – and that's a big if – it'd be much later in my career."

“My focus is here at the club for at least the remainder of my contract, and 100 per cent of my energy is here right now with my teammates and what we can achieve here and what we're striving for here at Redfern.

"Money has never been a massive motivator for me. A motivator for me is what I've always envisioned myself doing in my career."

In the same interview with NCA NewsWire, Murray admitted that the club is hoping to address their issue of poor first-half performances.

"I think we're dipping our toe (in the water) a little bit in the first 10-15 minutes,” Murray said.

"We're not starting with the intensity and front-loading with the intensity that we need to set up our game and create opportunities built on the back of putting some fatigue into the game."

The Rabbitohs will face the Bulldogs on Good Friday as they look to redeem their loss to the Melbourne Storm.