The South Sydney Rabbitohs have wasted no time in getting on the front foot after the NSW State Government confirmed the club would be unable to return to Moore Park on a full-time basis.

South Sydney have been pushing for a return to the Sydney Football Stadium ever since it was reopened, with renovations at Homebush which promised to turn the ground into a rectangular facility falling by the wayside.

The Sydney Roosters, who are one of a host of tenants at the ground alongside the NSW Waratahs in Super Rugby, and Sydney FC in the A-League, have always maintained that South Sydney should not return to Moore Park, where they once played all of their home games before moving to Homebush.

Reports today from News Corp have revealed the NSW State Government, who own Venues NSW and the Rabbitohs' current stadium contract, will not allow the Rabbitohs to return to the Football Stadium on a full-time basis, but rather, the club will be limited to between two and three games there per season.

The decision comes after meetings between the Rabbtiohs and the State Government, while the club also threw their weight behind a petition to make the move.

But CEO Blake Solly has confirmed it isn't the end of the matter.

"Minister [Stephen] Kamper has written to us rejecting our request," Solly said in a club statement posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

"We'll review the letter and his reasons, then consider a response and our further options. We remain committed to discussing the issue.

"This is by no means the end of the process."

The post was accompanied by the caption "the fight's not over. We're not backing down."

The Rabbitohs will now likely, given timelines, be forced to remain at Homebush for at least the 2026 season as the issue continues to play out.