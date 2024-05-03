The North Queensland Cowboys are reportedly set to make a surprise call to sign Braidon Burns effective immediately.

Burns is currrently at the South Sydney Rabbitohs, but only on a NSW Cup deal with the struggling club. The deal came about after he left the Canterbury Bulldogs at the end of 2023.

The 27-year-old, originally from Dubbo, had a torrid time at the Bulldogs, making just 22 appearances across his two seasons in blue and white.

His return to South Sydney came as his second stint at the club, with Burns playing the first 40 games of his NRL career for the now Maroubra-based club, where he scored ten tries.

Providing versatility with the ability to play at either centre or wing, News Corp are now reporting the Cowboys will sign Burns effective immediately, with the back to make the switch to Townsville on a Top 30 deal where he could have a chance to resume his first-grade career.

The move comes with the Cowboys desperate to add pieces in their backline following the season-ending injury to Kyle Laybutt. The 22-year-old played the first handful of games this season at centre and impressed before copping the injury, with his replacement Tom Chester also now on the shelf.

While Chester will be back in the coming weeks, the Cowboys are down on options with Viliami Vailea coming into the side this weekend for a home clash against the Dolphins, while Semi Valemei is already being utilised on the wing in place of injured Queensland State of Origin hopeful Murray Taulagi.

Burns will provide quality depth for Todd Payten's side, who have had a mixed start to the 2024 season and currently sit in ninth place on the table with a four and four record heading into Round 9.

Burns, who has played both centre and wing for the Rabbitohs' NSW Cup side this year, has managed five games, scoring two tries and avergaing an impressive 139 metres per game, but hasn't played for a couple of weeks, with his last match coming in Round 6 against the Newtown Jets.