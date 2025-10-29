The South Sydney Rabbitohs are looking to return to premiership contention for the first time in half a decade, but are at risk of doing it without one of their star players after 2026.\nStar forward Keaon Koloamatangi is preparing to test his value on the open market as contract talks with the Rabbitohs stall ahead of their 2026 campaign.\n\n\n[caption id="attachment_159251" align="alignnone" width="1478"] Keaon Koloamatangi reacting to a pass at NSW Blues training. (Photo by Joshua Davis)[\/caption]\nThe 27-year-old has one year left on his current deal but admitted he's yet to receive a compelling offer to extend his stay in Redfern.\nSpeaking to 9News, Koloamatangi revealed that while he's hopeful of remaining at Souths, he may be forced to explore rival interest if a deal isn't reached soon.\n“I've been communicating with my manager back in Sydney,” Koloamatangi said.\n“I'm not too sure if they (his management and the Rabbitohs) are talking at the moment to try and get something sorted.”\n“At this stage, I think I am [going to the market].\n“But hopefully Souths come to the table.”\nKoloamatangi's manager Tyran Smith, who also represents Payne Haas, is handling both players as they near the end of their current contracts.\nHaas' deal with Brisbane is worth around $1.1 million per season, a figure Koloamatangi believes his own value could soon approach.\n“I am a front rower now, I've seen the money they have been getting,” he said.\n“Hopefully my manager can sort something out soon.”\nThe Rabbitohs will be hoping to retain the Kangaroos star, pairing him with new recruit David Fifita for the foreseeable future.