The South Sydney Rabbitohs have released their ultimate team of the NRL era.

According to the Rabbitohs website, over 3,000 votes were submitted by members and fans of the club to decide on the best starting 13.

The side features legends of the club, both past and present, all of whom have left a timeless impact on the club.

Naturally, retired icons such as Greg Inglis, Sam Burgess and John Sutton made the team.

So too did current Rabbitohs squad members Alex Johnston, Campbell Graham, Cody Walker and Cameron Murray.

Graham's addition is somewhat surprising, considering he had to beat out Dylan Walker, who won the 2014 NRL Grand Final with Souths.

Unfortunately, there was no room for either of the Burgess twins, George or Tom, who were also a part of that premiership-winning side.

Despite this, Rabbitohs members and fans have selected a very impressive side, one that would cause many problems in today's game and would be fighting for a premiership.

The full team reads as follows

1. Greg Inglis

2. Alex Johnston

3. Campbell Graham

4. Dane Gagai

5. Nathan Merritt

6. Cody Walker

7. Adam Reynolds

8. Sam Burgess

9. Isaac Luke

10. Roy Asotasi

11. John Sutton

12. Ben Te'o

13. Cameron Murray