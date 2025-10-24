Rebel rugby union competition R360 is set to confirm their first ten signings in the first week of November.

The competition has been linked with numerous NRL players in recent months as they build towards a first season at the back-end of 2026.

It's believed a player draft will be facilitated in the opening months of 2026, with the inaugural season to kick off in October.

Players aiming to be contracted reportedly need to undergo medical tests by December.

News Corp is reporting that after months of speculation, the first ten players will be announced next week, although it's unclear if any of the NRL names linked will be among them.

It's believed Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has already committed to the concept, while a host of others, including Zac Lomax, Ryan Papenhuyzen, Jye Gray, Cameron Munster, Payne Haas, Nathan Cleary and Kalyn Ponga have appeared on the radar of the competition.

It was also believed that Mark Nawaqanitawase, who is heading back to rugby union in 2027 to play in the World Cup, was on the radar of the competition.

It's unclear how many of those players have engaged in conversations with R360 authorities, and those waters have been muddied in recent times by the ARLC's announcement confirming any NRL players signing with an 'unrecognised competition' will face a ten-year ban from the NRL or other ARLC-sanctioned competition.

Add that to the fact that major rugby union boards from around the world have declared players participating in R360 will not be eligible for selection in national teams - effectively tanking the pursuit of Nawaqanitawase - and it's unclear just how many NRL players would consider making the jump across to the rebel competition.

ARLC chairman Peter V'Landys has regularly dumped on the competition, labelling it "out of a Corn Flakes box" at one stage, and suggesting player payments will dry up quickly.