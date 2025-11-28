The proposed R360 rugby competition has been officially postponed until 2028, with organisers confirming the delay in a statement to player agents and media.

The decision ends months of speculation surrounding the rebel rugby concept, which had hoped to rival existing competitions by launching in 2026 with a star-studded player base and global broadcast ambitions.

In a league statement, R360 officials said the board had made a “strategic decision” to move to a full-scale 2028 launch rather than attempt shortened seasons in 2026 and 2027.

“The rationale is straightforward - launching at full scale in 2028 creates the optimal environment across product, market, commercial and operational factors,” the statement read.

“It aligns more cleanly with the global rugby calendar and ensures we enter the market at maximum strength following the 2027 Men's Rugby World Cup and Women's British and Irish Lions Tour.”

Organisers also confirmed that all conditional player contracts previously issued had been terminated, effectively halting negotiations with several high-profile athletes who had been approached about switching codes.

The postponement follows reports that R360 had struggled to attract sufficient financial backing to fund its ambitious global showcase league, which aimed to sit between international and club rugby.

The ARL Commission, led by Peter V'landys, had been openly critical of the project, warning players that the competition lacked credible financial guarantees.

Despite the setback, R360 insists the concept is far from dead, saying the delay will allow time to strengthen commercial partnerships and credibility before its eventual launch.