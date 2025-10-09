Saudi Arabian-backed R360 have reportedly identified Reece Walsh and Nathan Cleary as the latest names on their shopping list.

Walsh has been the NRL's best player over the closing weeks of the 2025 season and finals series, while Cleary is a representative halfback who has won four premierships in a row prior to Walsh's Broncos knocking the Penrith Panthers off their perch this year.

The R360 competition is promising major pay days for NRL stars who make the switch, with the top rated players to potentially receive in excess of $2 million per year.

Payne Haas, who is at the top of the list, has reportedly told officials he won't entertain offers unless they are north of $3 million, a request R360 apparently had no issue with.

The ever-expanding list now features both Cleary and Walsh though, with reports the duo could both earn more than Haas per a News Corp report.

Walsh has never publicly spoken about a potential code switch, but Cleary has, admitting he would entertain the idea of playing for the Wallabies one day.

R360 players, however, will be ineligible to represent their nations after seven national boards banded together earlier this week and released a statement renouncing the competition.

The NRL have all but dismissed the idea that R360 will be a threat, and there could be more to follow with potential sanctions against players or agents who attempt to break contracts for a quick payday in the global rugby union competition where players could also set themselves up in tax free havens.

Walsh is contracted until 2029, while Cleary is locked in at the Penrith Panthers until 2027.