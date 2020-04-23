Home NRL Quizzes QUIZ: When did every NRL club win their last premiership? QUIZ: When did every NRL club win their last premiership? Do you remember when EVERY NRL club last lifted the 🏆❓🤔 By Zero Tackle - STAFF WRITERS April 23, 2020 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp ReddIt Linkedin Email Nice try! Get back to the quiz. Brisbane Broncos 2000 2006 2004 2002 Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Canberra Raiders 1994 1995 1990 1991 Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs 2012 2004 2000 1994 Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks 1997 1999 Never 2016 Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Gold Coast Titans 2010 2007 They haven't won one 2016 Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Manly Warringah Sea Eagles 2011 2007 2013 2010 Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Melbourne Storm 2017 2018 2016 2019 Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Newcastle Knights 2004 2002 2005 2001 Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> New Zealand Warriors 2010 They haven't won one 2011 2002 Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> North Queensland Cowboys 2015 2012 2016 2009 Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Parramatta Eels 2009 1986 1977 2005 Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Penrith Panthers Never 2003 2005 2009 Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> South Sydney Rabbitohs 2015 2014 2000 2013 Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> St George Illawarra Dragons 2000 2010 1999 2009 Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Sydney Roosters 2018 2017 2019 2016 Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Wests Tigers 2004 Never 2005 2002 Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Share the quiz to show your results ! Facebook Facebook Just tell us who you are to view your results ! Your e-mail address : Show my results >> Ignore & see my results >> QUIZ: When did every NRL club win their last premiership? I got %%score%% of %%total%% correct. Enjoy the quiz? Click here for more! Share your results Facebook Facebook Twitter Google+ ↺ PLAY AGAIN ! 0% Sign in Welcome! Log into your account your username your password Forgot your password? Get help Create an account Create an account Welcome! Register for an account your email your username A password will be e-mailed to you. Password recovery Recover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment Latest News NRL return hits roadblock as Nine labels date “premature” April 24, 2020 NEWS WATCH: Telegraph hugely overstep re Todd Greenberg April 24, 2020 QUIZ: When did every NRL club win their last premiership? April 23, 2020 “The definition of insanity”: Graham Lowe vs. Mark Geyer April 23, 2020 Greg Alexander reveals his pick for the NRL’s next CEO… April 23, 2020 Follow Us135,751FansLike581FollowersFollow11,951FollowersFollow