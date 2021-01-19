Home Autopost QUIZ: What year did these players make their NRL debuts? Part 2 QUIZ: What year did these players make their NRL debuts? Part 2 By Ben Cotton - EDITOR IN CHIEF January 19, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp ReddIt Linkedin Email SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 25: Ryan Papenhuyzen of the Storm celebrates scoring a try during the 2020 NRL Grand Final match between the Penrith Panthers and the Melbourne Storm at ANZ Stadium on October 25, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images) Daly Cherry-Evans 2010 2012 2011 2009 Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Moses Mbye 2013 2012 2014 2011 Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Nathan Cleary 2012 2014 2016 2018 Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Wade Graham 2014 2012 2013 2011 Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Cameron Smith 2000 2001 2002 1999 Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Roger Tuivasa-Sheck 2012 2014 2016 2010 Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Payne Haas 2016 2013 2018 2019 Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Benji Marshall 2003 2001 2002 2004 Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> James Tamou 2012 2009 2011 2010 Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Mitchell Pearce 2006 2004 2007 2005 Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Ryan Papenhuyzen 2016 2018 2015 2019 Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Michael Morgan 2010 2007 2008 2009 Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Apisai Koroisau 2013 2011 2012 2014 Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Brodie Croft 2017 2015 2018 2016 Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Stephen Crichton 2020 2019 2017 2018 Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Share the quiz to show your results ! Facebook Facebook Just tell us who you are to view your results ! Your e-mail address : Show my results >> Ignore & see my results >> QUIZ: What year did these players make their NRL debut? Part 2 I got %%score%% of %%total%% correct. Enjoy the quiz? Click here for more! Share your results Facebook Facebook Twitter ↺ PLAY AGAIN ! 0% Sign in Welcome! Log into your account your username your password Forgot your password? Get help Create an account Privacy Policy Create an account Welcome! Register for an account your email your username A password will be e-mailed to you. Privacy Policy Password recovery Recover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment Latest News QUIZ: What year did these players make their NRL debuts? Part... January 19, 2021 NRL players agree to salary cap cuts January 19, 2021 Papenhuyzen: Experienced duo perfect candidates for captaincy January 19, 2021 “Nothing personal”: Lawyer of Broncos gun reveals details of arrest January 19, 2021 Dragons star Cameron McInnes facing uncertain future January 19, 2021 Follow Us134,660FansLike598FollowersFollow11,965FollowersFollow