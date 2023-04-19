Name this player Andrew Hart Terry Lamey Wayne Bartrim Luke Branighan Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Name this player Jamie Ainscough Chris Leikvoll Robbie Simpson Colin Ward Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Name this player Amos Roberts Willie Peters Nathan Blacklock Lee Hookey Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Name this player Wade Forrester Jason Hooper Luke Bailey Jason Ryles Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Name this player Justin Smith Trent Barrett Luke Bailey Paul McGregor Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Name this player Aaron Gorrell Shane Millard Shaun Timmins Shane Laloata Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Name this player Brett Firman Reece Simmonds Dean Young Ben Hornby Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Name this player John Cross Ian Donnelly Craig Stapleton Reece Simmonds Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Name this player Michael Henderson Bryan Norrie Tony Jenson John Carlaw Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Name this player Lincoln Withers Mathew Head Nick Youngquest Daniel Holdsworth Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Name this player Aaron Gorrel Daniel Holdsworth Michael Ennis Corey Payne Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Name this player Albert Torrens Shane Marteene Colin Best Clint Greenshields Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Name this player Justin Poore Matt Bickerstaff Chris Sheppard Sam Isemonger Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Name this player Ashton Sims Danny Wicks Andrew Price Justin Poore Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Name this player Lagi Setu Wes Naiqama Rangi Chase Keith Lulia Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Name this player Simon Woolford Adam Peek Beau Scott Chris Houston Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Name this player Ben Ellis Kirk Reynoldson Matt Prior Jon Green Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Name this player Brett Morris Jason Nightingale Josh Morris Mark Gasnier Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Name this player Ricky Thorby Matt Prior Nick Emmett Jarrod Saffy Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Name this player Jeremy Smith Mickey Paea Neville Costigan Wendell Sailor Correct! Wrong! - Continue >> Share the quiz to show your results ! Facebook Facebook Just tell us who you are to view your results ! Your e-mail address : Show my results >> Ignore & see my results >> QUIZ: Random Dragons players from the 2000s I got %%score%% of %%total%% correct. Enjoy the quiz? Click here for more! Share your results Facebook Facebook Twitter 0%