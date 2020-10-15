Who did Melbourne Storm lose to in the 2015 Preliminary final?
Melbourne Storm beat who 40-12 back in 2012?
How many tries did the Brisbane Broncos score against Melbourne Storm in 2017?
In 2012, who scored six tries to one to win 32-8 against South Sydney Rabbitohs?
In 2001, who defeated the Brisbane Broncos?
Which team did Wayne Bennett coach in 2010 to beat Wests Tigers by one point?
Who did South Sydney lose to in the 2019 prelim?
How many tries did Hazem El Masri score in the 2004 Prelim against the Penrith Panthers?
How many goals did Johnathon Thurston kick in the 2016 loss to Cronulla?
What was the final score between the Roosters and the Bulldogs in the 2003 prelim?
QUIZ: Preliminary Finals of the 21st century
