SYDNEY - SEPTEMBER 28: Brad Fittler #6 of the Roosters tries to rip the arm off Darren Lockyer #1 of the Broncos during the first NRL Preliminary Final between the Brisbane Broncos and the Sydney Roosters played at Aussie Stadium in Sydney, Australia on September 28, 2002. (Photo by Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images)

Share the quiz to show your results !

Just tell us who you are to view your results !


Ignore & see my results >>

QUIZ: Preliminary Finals of the 21st century I got %%score%% of %%total%% correct.
Enjoy the quiz? Click here for more!
0%