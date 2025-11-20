Which team has signed Grant Anderson?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Which team has signed Mavrik Geyer?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Which team has signed Daly Cherry-Evans?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Which team has signed Reed Mahoney?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Which team has signed Kurtis Morrin?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Which team has signed Kade Dykes?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Which team has signed Selwyn Cobbo?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Which team has signed Moala Graham-Taufa?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Which team has signed Peter Hola?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Which team has signed Tom Ale?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Which team has signed Blake Wilson?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Which team has signed Morgan Gannon?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Which team has signed Jock Madden?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Which team has signed Ethan King?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
Which team has signed Lachlan Ilias?
Correct!
Wrong!
-
QUIZ: Can you name which club these players have signed with for 2026?: Part 1
0%