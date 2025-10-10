Zero Tackle congratulates Daniel Cusack on winning our NRL Finals Tipping competition, taking out the $2000 prize for top spot, thanks to PointsBet.

It was double delight for Daniel following the NRL Grand Final, with his beloved Brisbane Broncos claiming the premiership and helping him win the tipping competition by a narrow 10 points.

Brisbane's perfect run to the premiership, which saw them placed as outsiders for all three finals, was a difference maker in our tipping system, given more points are weighted to the non-favoured team

"Just tipped with my heart, not my head,” Daniel said. "Go Broncos!"

Daniel's total of 1,547 points saw him edge out runner-up Cowboys supporter Kerry Braumberger, who took out the $1000 prize for second place.

Kerry rose four places off the back of tipping the Broncos over the Storm in the 2025 decider, frequently checking Brisbane's moving points value, while assuming those ahead of him may have backed Melbourne's favouritism.

“I was sixth on the ladder coming into the grand final game and I guessed that the people above me would have been going for Storm, because they were the favourites, so I picked the Broncos because I had nothing to lose,” Kerry said.

“I kept checking in on Zero Tackle to make sure I was getting the most points for the Broncos that I could. I had hope, but I wasn't confident until I opened the site after the game and it said I'd come second, and I couldn't believe it. Total shock. Thank you so much.”

Both Dan and Kerry tipped eight of a possible nine wins, with Dan tipping the Warriors over the Panthers in week one, and Kerry tipping Canterbury over Penrith the week after as their only faults.

You can view the final leaderboard of the competition here.