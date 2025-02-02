Michael Maguire's arrival at the Brisbane Broncos marks a fresh start for the club, with Queensland greats confident he can bring a winning mentality to the team.

Maroons legends Paul Vautin, Chris Close, and Billy Moore, who watched Maguire lead NSW to victory in last year's Origin series, believe he has what it takes to guide the Broncos to their first premiership since 2006.

It has been 19 years since Brisbane last won a title, with the team coming close in 2023. Maguire has already set strict standards in his new role, putting the squad through an intense pre-season, including a brutal training session in 29-degree heat that featured game-like collisions.

Billy Moore believes Maguire's approach will make an immediate impact.

“It's a great appointment,” Moore told The Daily Telegraph.

“The Broncos will play finals this year. Maguire will work, he will be good for the Broncos.”

A key focus for Maguire this season is getting the best out of Reece Walsh. The fullback showed flashes of brilliance in 2024 but struggled with injuries and couldn't match his standout 2023 season. Moore is confident that Maguire's coaching will help Walsh reach new heights.

“I think Madge will be good for Reece,” Moore said.

“I don't see Reece getting worse, he will be better this season.

“Maguire will teach Reece to be a more patient player and he won't have to do everything because Ben Hunt will be there to help Adam Reynolds.

“Several Broncos players are going to have the best season they've had for a long time, and Reece will be a part of that.”

Maguire has already proven he can turn a club around, leading South Sydney to their first premiership in 43 years. Paul Vautin believes his experience will benefit the Broncos.

“I always felt an Origin coach needed Origin experience as a player, but Madge did the job,” Vautin said.

“Rugby league can chew you up and spit you out if you haven't got what it takes, but Michael Maguire did well in his first year as an Origin coach and he is going to get better at the Broncos.

“The players will believe in him.”

Chris Close emphasised the importance of integrating Ben Hunt into the side and keeping captain Adam Reynolds on the field.

“The players need to find a combination with Ben Hunt, and they need Adam Reynolds to stay on the park,” he said.

“If they don't, it will be tough for them, but I think they have the manpower and the coach to win the premiership.

“They have the roster, they have the natural ability and they have the depth. They have great players in that group, they just need to come together and play as a team.”

The Broncos will begin their 2025 season on March 6 against the Roosters at Allianz Stadium.