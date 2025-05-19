Queensland coach Billy Slater has confirmed Corey Horsburgh is not a write off for the series after being overlooked for Game 1.

Billy Slater's squad featured debutant forward Beau Fermor and Trent Loiero on the bench, with Moeaki Fotuaika starting at prop and Reuben Cotter on the edge, but there was no room for the in-form Horsburgh ahead of Game 1, to be played in Brisbane next Wednesday.

Slater said Horsburgh and a 'number of other players' could still be in line for other opportunities.

"Absolutely. There are a number of players [who just missed out]. Only 17 players can play for Queensland in Game 1, but that doesn't mean those players that missed out won't get another opportunity," Slater said during a press conference on Monday morning.

"You need two things to be at this level. You need to play at the standard of this footy team and what they have created over the last few years, and the second thing is the opportunity needs to arise. He is certainly ticking one of those boxes, and when the opportunity arises, I'm sure they'll take it."

Slater's comments came after he had heaped praise on Robert Toia, Fermor and Loiero.

Speaking of the two forwards, Slater said Fermor would bring plenty to the team with the right attitude, and that he has watched Loiero's development in Melbourne.

"He is a team-first player and he has worked really hard. He was pretty close a couple of years ago Beau before he tore his ACL. He has worked really hard, he is captain at the Titans and to get back and play the footy that he is playing, he is a welcome inclusion and has certainly earnt the opportunity," Slater said.

"He is another one that has worked really hard. I'm fortunate that I work with Melbourne every week and I see what he has put into his game over the last 18 months. He was an 18th man in our squad last year, and you're not just 18th man for the number, you're there because you're playing of a quality that this standard of footy team upholds, and that's what Trent has done. I think he has gone to another level since he has been in that position [lock]."

Toia received the largest praise from his Origin coach though, with Slater labelling him as world class while also keeping Valentine Holmes on the wing, rather than at centre where he plays for the St George Illawarra Dragons.

"I think he is a world class centre, a top line centre. Although he is only ten games into his NRL career, he has been through a bit of adversity," Slater said.

Like I said, I know his coach has a really high opinion of him and watching the principles that he has in his game, we think he is of Origin class, so looking forward to having him as part of our team, and looking forward to helping get his game on and build his game into our footy team."