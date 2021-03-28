The Broncos will be forced to relocate to Sydney as Greater Brisbane gets thrusted into a three-day snap lockdown following a COVID-19 outbreak in the state.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced on Monday morning there had been 10 new overnight cases, four of which came through community transmission.

The Broncos confirmed in a statement that the club will depart Brisbane later this afternoon and then remain there after the Round 5 clash with the Rabbitohs.

“The Brisbane Broncos can provide an update on scheduling changes that have been forced by the three-day COVID lockdown being declared in the Greater Brisbane area,” the statement reads.

“Broncos Interim CEO Neil Monaghan said the team and football staff will depart Brisbane on a private charter flight this afternoon bound for Sydney, and remain away from Brisbane until after the Round 5 game against the Rabbitohs on Thursday, April 8.

“The team will base itself in Sydney to prepare for Friday night’s game against the Storm in Melbourne.

“The Broncos will then again base themselves in Sydney to prepare for the game against South Sydney at ANZ Stadium on Thursday week.

“A decision on the team’s return to Brisbane after the Rabbitohs game will depend on how the COVID lockdown plays out.”

Monaghan said: “The players and staff have taken the changes in their stride, and while it’s tough on many of our team with young families, they are keen to get on the road and prepare for a great challenge against the Storm.

“We will then stay in Sydney to get ready for the Rabbitohs game, which will ensure the continuity of the competition.

“Coach Kev Walters and all the players and staff are seeing this time on the road as a great opportunity to further strengthen their team bond, especially coming off the back of a morale boosting win.”

The Broncos face the Storm at at AAMI Park on Friday night, with the NRL planning to ensure it goes ahead.

The lockdown is set to be in effect from 5pm today and is scheduled to end on Thursday night (AEDT).

There is currently two games fixtured in the Sunshine State in Round 4 both on Saturday – the Sharks/Cowboys at Sunshine Coast Stadium clash and Titans/Raiders Cbus Super Stadium contest, however neither are expected to be affected.