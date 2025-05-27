The Queensland Maroons have confirmed both centre Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow and dummy half Harry Grant are good to go for Game 1 of the 2025 State of Origin series.

Tabuai-Fidow sent a scare through the Maroons camp over the weekend when he suffered what was described as a 'knee knock' during training on the Sunshine Coast.

The Maroons medical staff's initial assessment was that it was nothing serious, and that he would be good to take his place.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coach Billy Slater has now confirmed that to be the case, but admitted it gave him a scare.

“A little bit of a scare the other day, I must admit I held my breath for a couple of seconds, but just got a bit of a bump," Slater said during a press conference at the state's captain's run on Tuesday.

“He pulled through it fine and he's OK. (It was) just a bit of contact, he's alright.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Like I said, I too held my breath for a couple of minutes whenever someone drops, but thankfully for not just Queensland, but for the Dolphins and Hamiso in general, he's OK."

Tabuai-Fidow would have been replaced by Jesse Arthars had he not been able to take his spot, but will now do so, remaining as one of Queensland's biggest threats in the back five.

Grant meanwhile has moved to knock back any concerns over his own fitness.

He missed a number of games with a hamstring injury before returning for what turned into nearly an hour-long stint during Round 11.

He said he is ready to go for Game 1.

“(Training has) been really good,” Grant said.

“Obviously, the hamstring and had a few weeks off there, but I got back for the Cronulla game and I am really confident in the way that I pulled up from that game and the way that this sort of period of training's been.

“I went through a fair bit a few years ago (2021) with a hamstring injury, so I've really learnt from that … that was throughout the Origin period, so I definitely learnt from that.

“Maybe in 2021 I was surfing a bit too much; there's been a fair bit of surf here, I but had to say no and I'm really focused on my body and getting that right and making sure I'm OK for Wednesday night and training.”

Game 1 will be played on Wednesday night at Suncorp Stadium.