The Gold Coast Titans have reportedly launched a bid to secure Craig Bellamy's services from the start of the 2027 NRL season.

Bellamy's five-year deal with the Melbourne Storm comes to an end at the end of 2026, with the head coach having been on a year-by-year head coaching commitment with the Victorian outfit over the term of that deal.

The long-term coach, who will lead the club in yet another grand final on Sunday evening, has confirmed he will coach on with the Storm in 2026, but it's widely believed that's where his time with the clipboard in hand will come to an end.

Whether he continues within the game, or with the Storm, in any kind of roll, will be somewhat up in the air, with there being plenty of talk he could target a back room role with the Storm.

The Sydney Morning Herald are reporting though that he has another club after his services, with the Titans looking to add him into an office role.

The Titans are understood to have asked Bellamy if there was any interest in relocating to the glitter strip from the start of 2026 following the axing of Des Hasler.

Bellamy had already committed to coaching the Storm for 2026 by then though, so it was off the table.

Bellamy has long been understood to be keen on a move back to Queensland once his more than two-decade stint as coach of the Storm comes to an end, and while the Storm would likely find a remote role for him if he wants it, the Titans could present an enticing prospect for Bellamy.

The coach has been with the successful Victorian outfit since the early 2000s, and the idea of turning around the struggling Titans to close the book on his career could be one which appeals to Bellamy.

It's understood the Titans and Bellamy have already had active discussions about the future.