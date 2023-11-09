The Gold Coast Titans have backed out of the race for three-time premiership winner Jarome Luai as the five-eighth remains one of the biggest free agents on the market.

Luai, a New South Wales and Samoan representative with three premiership rings for the Panthers, is off-contract at the end of 2024 and expected to be one of the most hotly-contested signatures on the free agency market.

As all players are off-contract at the end of 2024 and can negotiate with rivals as of November 1, it was understood that the Titans have been widely expected to make a play for Jarome Luai.

MORE NOVEMBER 1 NEWS

» Every single player off-contract at the end of 2024

» The top ten players off-contract at the end of 2024

Speaking at his first media press conference as the head coach of the Gold Coast Titans, Des Hasler was asked if Luai would be a recruitment target for the club.

In response, he was quick to draw a line through any plans to lure Luai over to the Gold Coast.

“Have you seen us in the press? I guess there's your answer,” Hasler said via the Herald.

“I don't have to answer that question – three grand finals, he's obviously going through a negotiation.

“It's a big, big call to leave Penrith and that's all I'll say about that, the rest is just speculation.”

“A player like Kieran [Foran] and players that play at that level, they bring experience. They bring influence, they're the outstanding qualities, and you only gain that by having longevity that Kieran has had in the game.”

Instead, Jayden Campbell and AJ Brimson may be among the front-runners to take over from Kieran Foran in the halves, with Hasler indicating a move for Luai isn't on the cards.

The club also has youngster Thomas Weaver coming through the ranks - the playmaker will be signed on a supplementary contract for next season.

Kieran Foran is expected to hang up the boots at the end of 2024.