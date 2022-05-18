At least four Canterbury players are understood to be in a race again the clock to be ready for Friday night's clash with the Tigers as a bout of flu rocks the Belmore club.

The week so far has already been a distractive one for the Dogs' playing cohort, having seen senior coach Trent Barrett resign from his post while strength and conditioning boss Dan Ferris and outside back Brent Naden have also departed the club.

Naden could face his former side as early as this week, with the former Panther's shock immediate switch to the Tigers emerging through Tuesday afternoon's team lists, named in the reserves.

The winger could face a depleted Bulldogs outfit, with Nine News' Danny Weidler reporting a quartet of key names are battling with suspected non-COVID related illness ahead of Round 11.

Stars Josh Addo-Carr, Matt Burton and Luke Thompson are believed to be among the illness-riddled group of players, who could be in doubt for the weekend.

With just two days until the match at Leichhardt Oval, any ill players will be given the coming days to prove their fitness and feature in the first match under interim coach Mick Potter.

The Bulldogs currently have Ava Seumanufagai, Jacob Kiraz, Zach Dockar-Clay, Brandon Wakeham, Tui Katoa, Raymond Faitala-Mariner and Paul Alamoti listed as their reserves for the Tigers clash.

Addo-Carr and Burton are listed to line up in the No.5 and No.6 jumpers respectively, while Thompson is named to join Paul Vaughan as Potter's prop pairing.

The Bulldogs are yet to disclose any changes to their squad for Friday night's clash with the Wests Tigers.