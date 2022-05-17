The Wests Tigers have pulled off a surprise raid on the Canterbury Bulldogs, signing outside back Brent Naden, effective immediately.

The Tigers have signed him on a deal which will run until the end of 2023.

Naden was one of more than ten players who made the switch to Canterbury during the off-season, having previously been with the Penrith Panthers as part of the squad who made two grand finals in a row.

Unfortunately, the outside back hasn't hit his stride at the Bulldogs yet, scoring just a single try in his eight appearances thus far this year as the Bulldogs struggled to a two and eight record.

In a surprising turn of events though, Naden was named in the Tigers' reserves list on Tuesday afternoon when teams were confirmed for Round 11.

RELATED: All 16 teams for Round 11 confirmed

The Tigers are still missing Oliver Gildart and David Nofoaluma from their side - due to injury and concussion respectively - with Junior Tupou, Asu Kepaoa and Tyrone Peachey all in the backline, while Fa'amanu Brown has been named on the bench in another surprise as the utility.

It means there is an outside chance that Naden could come straight into the playing 17 for the match against his now old club following the release, which has yet to be confirmed by either club despite being named for the Tigers.





Coach Michael Maguire said it was an exciting signature for the club.

“Brent is a quality player and will be a welcome addition to the group of players we already have at the club," Maguire said.

"It’s exciting for Brent and for our playing group.”

It comes as turmoil engulfs the Bulldogs following the sudden resignation of Trent Barrett, with the club still not formerly announcing who is taking over as interim coach, although it's believed David Furner will step into the role.

The Tigers and Bulldogs, to be played on Friday evening at Leichhardt, will kick-off at 6pm (AEST).