The Queensland Rugby League board have confirmed former Brisbane footy boss Ben Ikin as its new chief executive officer.

The 17-time Maroons representative, who is also a former QRL board member, has recently held roles with Fox Sports and the Broncos - building a decorated off-field career that has followed his 150 games of top-flight rugby league experience.

The 46-year-old will officially lead the QRL as its CEO from Monday, May 22, with the former Gold Coast Seagulls and Brisbane player expressing his delight in the new venture.

“It's a great honour to be given this role,” Ikin said in a. QRL statement.

“The QRL has a very long, proud history and is responsible for a very important part of rugby league across the state.

“I look forward to working with our staff and stakeholders to ensure that the way we do things in Queensland is both preserved and respected.”

Ikin was also a key figure in the QRL's Pathways and Performance Committee that has looked to support the state's development programs, having been a pioneer for Queensland football before his departure in 2021.

“Ben brings an immense amount of rugby league knowledge with him and is widely respected in the game,” QRL chairman Bruce Hatcher said.

“Part of our role in the game is from community rugby league to sub-elite, which is the Hostplus Cup and BMD Premiership, and the significant contribution our clubs make to the NRL and NRLW.

“Ben has a thorough understanding of our people and these competitions and pathways, and knows what is needed for rugby league to grow and prosper in the years to come.”

A premiership player with the Broncos, Ikin spent five in Brisbane after previous stints with the Gold Coast Seagulls and North Sydney Bears in the NRL.

On top of his nine-year-spanning Origin career, Ikin also represented Australia on two occasions.