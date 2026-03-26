State versus state. Mate versus mate. The long-running rivalry between Queensland and New South Wales has defined generations of rugby league fans, but now, the Maroon state is adding a surprising new “player” to its lineup.\n\nOn Friday, Queensland will officially launch its new unofficial state beer, Queensland Beer Co, a locally owned and brewed venture backed by some of the biggest names in the game.\n\nRugby league royalty, including Wally Lewis, Jonathan Thurston and Darren Lockyer, have joined forces with comedian Aaron Grocs as both advocates and stakeholders in the brand, signalling the venture is as much about state pride as it is about beer.\n\nThe group has been involved since the early stages, with a shared vision of creating something distinctly Queensland.\n\nLewis emphasised the importance of building a product that belongs to the state, contributing to its identity, while Thurston highlighted its community impact — noting the benefits of keeping the business locally owned and brewed.\n\nThe launch is set to coincide with a blockbuster Friday night clash at Suncorp Stadium, where the Brisbane Broncos take on the Dolphins per News Corp.\n\nThe match will serve as the perfect stage to unveil the company's flagship brew — the Original Mid 3.5 per cent lager.\n\nDesigned specifically for Queensland's climate, the beer is being pitched as an easy-drinking option suited to everything from game day gatherings to outdoor adventures in the sun.\n\nLockyer summed up the spirit behind the venture, saying:\n\n“I'm excited to be part of the journey … alongside Queenslanders who all share the same passion for this state,”\n\nFollowing the launch, fans across the state will get a chance to experience the product firsthand, with plans for a Queensland-wide road tour featuring the league legends themselves.\n\nIn a rivalry where every edge counts, it will be interesting to see how far the new beer company goes in harvesting state pride and origin glory.