The NRL will again have plenty of action on public holidays throughout 2026, led by the major Anzac Day games.

The full draw was confirmed on Friday morning, and with Anzac Day on a Saturday, the easter weekend and Queen's Birthday falling during the season, there is plenty of possibilities of big crowds around the competition.

Here is every game being played on a public holiday in 2026.

Good Friday, Friday April 3, Round 5

South Sydney Rabbitohs v Canterbury Bulldogs - Accor Stadium, 4:05pm

Penrith Panthers vs Melbourne Storm - CommBank Stadium, 8pm

Easter Monday, Monday, April 6, Round 5

Parramatta Eels v Wests Tigers - CommBank Stadium, 4:05pm

Anzac Day, Saturday, April 25, Round 8

St George Illawarra Dragons v Sydney Roosters - Allianz Stadium, 4pm

New Zealand Warriors v The Dolphins - Sky Stadium, 6:05pm

Melbourne Storm v South Sydney Rabbitohs - AAMI Park, 8:10pm

King's Birthday, Monday, June 8, Round 14

Parramatta Eels v Canterbury Bulldogs - Accor Stadium, 4:05pm