Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has acknowledged the exceptional effort by sacked South Sydney coach Jason Demetriou, after the club terminated his contract.

The club has confirmed that a discussion with esteemed mentor Wayne Bennett will be included in the “thorough” process utilised to select his successor.

Albanese, a passionate Souths supporter, remarked that Tuesday would have been a challenging day for Demetriou, who was terminated despite having two years remaining on his contract, while his team are sitting at the bottom of the NRL ladder.

“He put in an extraordinary effort as coach. A decent man,” the Prime Minister said via Perth Now.

“It would have been a tough day for him yesterday, but I wish him all the very best”.

Rabbitohs chief executive Blake Solly expressed that if Wayne Bennett, who handed over coaching duties at Souths to Demetriou at the end of the 2021 season, showed interest in returning, the club would be eager to consider that option.

Solly suggested that Bennett might be the ideal candidate to maximize the potential of the "distinctive" playing group at Souths, a quality often found in top coaches.

“Wayne is one of the coaches we will talk to,” Blake Solly said on Wednesday morning.

“Wayne had great success, he left the club on very good terms. We will speak to Wayne and if he's available and interested certainly will progress that.

“I think we want someone who fits this fine group and can get the best out of them. It's a unique client group having worked with them for a long period of time.

“And we want I think a coach that can get them to form their best consistently and we want I think a coach that understands the values and heritage and history of this club.

“The best coaches always get the best out of their playing group.”

Wayne Bennett, a beloved figure among the Souths team, brought out the best produce during his final year as coach for the Rabbitohs in 2021, which led them into the NRL Grand Final.

Solly mentioned that former club captain Sam Burgess's contract with Super League side Warrington might potentially disqualify him as an option to replace Demetriou.

Burgess was reassigned from his role as Demetriou's assistant after the premiership winner disagreed with the head coach.

“Sam, I think has a two-year contract at Warrington and we'd have a good level of respect for the group at Warrington and the team, so we wouldn't want to disrupt that.

“And my view is this is Sam's opportunity to show the world that he can coach and we wish him every success with that.”

Solly informed Demetriou on Sunday that he was no longer suitable for the position following the 54-20 defeat by the Melbourne Storm on Anzac Day.

Two board meetings on Tuesday finalised the coach's position, leading to a termination payout of $360,000, equivalent to a nine-month salary.