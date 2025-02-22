If this was a list discussing who would be the face of the NRL in five years, Reece Walsh would be firmly seated in first place. His off-field buzz and media presence made the young fullback a national celebrity from the jump, but it's his electric football that has earned him a spot on this list.

Walsh is a ball of energy for the Brisbane Broncos, heralded as the cherry on top of his side's silky attack. His absence was felt during a stint on the sidelines in 2024, a major contributor to the Broncos' poor season.

It's rare for a young athlete to hold such a significant role in his team's success, but at just 22 years old, he is not only a major part of Brisbane's gameplan but the Queensland Maroons' as well.

For a youngster to have a lock-in spot at a professional and Origin level is extremely impressive. In five years, Walsh will be just 27. He will still be younger than some of the best fullbacks in the competition today, such as Dylan Edwards, James Tedesco, and Tom Trbojevic.

If he can continue this upward trajectory and rub out a few silly mistakes from his game, I believe Reece Walsh will be vying for a top-five spot in the NRL's best come 2030.