All 16 teams for Week 1 of the NRL's 2024 pre-season challenge have been confirmed.
Canterbury Bulldogs vs Melbourne Storm
When: Thursday, February 15, 7pm (AEDT)
Where: Belmore Sports Ground, Belmore
Canterbury Bulldogs
1. Blake Taaffe 2. Blake Wilson 3. Eli Clark 4. Bronson Xerri 5. Jeral Skelton 6. Matt Burton 7. Drew Hutchison 8. Max King 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Samuel Hughes 11. Kitione Kautoga 12. Jacob Preston 13. Jaeman Salmon
Interchange: 14. Toby Sexton 15. Poasa Faamausili 16. Liam Knight 17. Jordan Samrani 19. Harry Hayes 20. Bailey Hayward 21. Joash Papali'i 22. Reece Hoffman 23. Jack Todd 24. Joseph O'Neill 25. Luke Smith 26. Lipoi Hopoi 27. Kurtis Morrin 28. William Afualo 29. Khaled Rajab
Melbourne Storm
1. Ryan Papenhuyzen 2. Dean Ieremia 3. Reimis Smith 4. Marion Seve 5. Tuipulotu Katoa 6. Keagan Russell-Smith 7. Jonah Pezet 8. Tristan Powell 9. Bronson Garlick 10. Aaron Pene 11. Kane Bradley 12. Chris Lewis 13. Trent Loiero
Interchange: 14. Tyran Wishart 15. Caius Faatili 16. Lazarus Vaalepu 17. Coby Williamson 18. Treigh Stewart 19. Cole Geyer 20. Sheldon Diaz 21. Thomas Rafter 22. Karauria Stokes-Mahara 23. Stanley Huen 24. Mitchell Jennings 25. Angus Hinchey 26. Jontay-Junior Betham-Misa 27. Regan Hughes 28. Jake Toby
Referee: Wyatt Raymond