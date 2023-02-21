The Wests Tigers may not have played finals football for more than a decade, but that doesn't stop them from entering the 2023 season as one of the most must-see teams in the competition.

Not must-see because they are going to win the premiership.

That is almost a given - they are not going to go from the wooden spoon last year to premiership contention this year, although stranger things have probably happened at one point or another.

But must-see because they have signed a number of key forwards who will change the very fabric of the way the team plays. Must-see because Tim Sheens is back coaching, supported by the future in Benji Marshall. The duo led the Tigers as coach and star player to that famous 2005 premiership.

And must-see because finally, after all those years of heartache, there is finally a glimmer of shining hope at Concord for the joint-venture.

Will it be enough to turn the entire club around though? Four signings in the forwards are a good start, but they are going to need a lot to go right to turn the entire place around in a single season to the point where they could dream of snapping the NRL's longest streak without an appearance in knockout football.

Recruitment report

Ins: John Bateman (Wigan Warriors, 2026), Sione Fainu (Manly Sea Eagles, 2024), David Klemmer (Newcastle Knights, 2026), Apisai Koroisau (Penrith Panthers, 2025), Justin Matamua (2025), Isaiah Papali'i (Parramatta Eels, 2025), Fonua Pole (2025), Apisalome Saukuru (2023), Will Smith (Gold Coast Titans, 2023), Charlie Staines (Penrith Panthers, 2023), Brandon Tumeth (2025), Brandon Wakeham (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, 2023)

Outs: Fa'amanu Brown (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs), Luke Garner (Penrith Panthers), Oliver Gildart (The Dolphins), Jackson Hastings (Newcastle Knights), Luciano Leilua (North Queensland Cowboys), Jacob Liddle (St George Illawarra Dragons), Jock Madden (Brisbane Broncos), Thomas Mikaele (Warrington Wolves), Zane Musgrove (St George Illawarra Dragons), Tyrone Peachey (Penrith Panthers), James Roberts (retired), James Tamou (North Queensland Cowboys), Kelma Tuilagi (Manly Sea Eagles)

Recruitment impact

As already mentioned, the Tigers have made significant recruitment strides in the forwards this season. David Klemmer, who moved from the Knights, joins second-rowers Isaiah Papali'i from the Eels and John Bateman from England, while Apisai Koroisau may be the competition's most important signing for this year after playing the dummy half role in back-to-back premierships at the Panthers.

The four signings give the Tigers incredible hope of things turning around, but it doesn't mean they will.

Their backline and attack will have major questions lingering over it, and while Charlie Staines, Brandon Wakeham and Will Smith join the club, none of the trio could lay down the claim of being a star - in fact, all three will be fighting for a spot in the Tigers' best 17, rather than being guaranteed of one.

That said, the Tigers have not given up a great deal to land the four forwards this off-season out of the misfiring team from last year. Jackson Hastings' move could work either way really given it will allow Adam Doueihi and Luke Brooks to play with freedom, while Luciano Leilua's departure is offset by the arrival of forwards.

Jacob Liddle's departure also means little given the arrival of Koroisau, while players like Jock Madden, Luke Garner, Oliver Gildart, Thomas Mikaele, Tyrone Peachey, Zane Musgrove and James Tamou didn't add a great deal during last year's miserable campaign.

The big talking points

Can Luke Brooks finally get it right?

The Tigers' half has undoubtedly struggled throughout the course of his first-grade career - he holds that unwanted record of the most NRL caps without a finals appearance.

But with, on paper at least, one of the strongest forward packs in the game - remember the recruits are joined by the likes of Stefano Utoikamanu, Jo Ofahengaue and Alex Twal - can he finally make it work?

The bottom line for Brooks realistically is this - if he doesn't make it work this year, he is never going to be able to.

He has all the tools around him, but more importantly, potential that has never been realised. In assessing his ability to improve and reach that potential though, what Benji Marshall will add as part of the coaching staff can't be underrated either.

Where do the points come from?

Linked, but not the only factor, to the question above, will surround the Tigers' ability to score points throughout the 2023 campaign.

As mentioned, they have brought in plenty of forwards, but there are still major concerns around the state of their spine, particularly following the departure of Hastings.

Brooks has had his issues, but Adam Doueihi's fitness, Apisai Koroisau's ability to remain at his best away from the two-time premiers, and the question over whether Daine Laurie or Charlie Staines plays at the back all linger.

They will improve - make no mistake on that. But enough to challenge for the finals? That is all likely to come down to their attack.

Can the middle third lay the platform?

Isaiah Papali'i, John Bateman and Apisai Koroisau headline the forward gains for the Tigers, and have driven the popular discussion around the side.

But the acquisition of David Klemmer simply can't be underplayed.

The star prop makes the switch from Newcastle with the objective of putting the Tigers on the front foot - something they struggled with from start to finish in 2022.

They weren't aided by injuries, but Klemmer's experience and competitive desire could ultimately prove to be the most important off-season pick-up for the Tigers.

A platform being built for the likes of Brooks and Doueihi will be ultimately what determines how the attack perform, and Klemmer being joined by Utoikamanu, Ofahengaue and Twal, will need to find a way to go to the next level.

Star player: Apisai Koroisau

Koroisau, as mentioned already, makes the switch to the Tigers as possibly the best recruit for any club in 2023.

He played for New South Wales at State of Origin level in 2022, represented Fiji at the World Cup, and has been criminally underrated in the way he gelled Penrith's attack together during the last two years.

His departure, while costly to the Panthers, will be more of an addition to the Tigers.

The question is whether he can keep that level the same for the joint venture, but if he can, he has the potential to completely revolutionise the Tigers.

Player under pressure: Daine Laurie

The Tigers have signed Charlie Staines over the off-season, which leaves incumbent fullback Daine Laurie sweating for his number one jersey.

The fact he is yet to be re-signed by the club tells you all you need to know on where the club stand over not only his future, but where his status in the game stands.

Staines was let go by the Panthers at the end of 2022 in a player swap, and while he has plenty of potential as well, he has struggled to realise it in 2023.

He has not been brought to Concord to play reserve grade though given the club gave up a genuine utility to get him.

That leaves Laurie as not only under pressure for his spot, but under pressure in a contract year.

Breakout star: Fonua Pole

There can be little doubt about just how ordinary the 2022 season was for the Tigers, but one of the bright spots was undoubtedly Fonua Pole.

The forward, who shapes as one of the best young middles in the game, had enormous impact in his minutes off the bench, and will do the same this year behind a starting forward rotation which needs to stand up.

Should they do that, Pole will be limited to the bench, but don't underestimate exactly how much he will be able to achieve from there as he continues to build a name for himself.

2023 Draw impact

The Tigers, when it comes to the draw, have something of an issue.

They do not play more than three games at any venue this year - they play home games at Campbelltown, Leichhardt, Homebush, Parramatta, Brisbane, Tamworth and Hamilton in New Zealand. All up, they visit 17 different grounds for 24 games.

That travel schedule and lack of routine will make life tough for the team trying to improve, but they do have a bye before one of the Origin games, and another directly afterwards, limiting the amount of time they may have to spend without Apisai Koroisau.

Fixtures to watch

Round 6 vs Parramatta Eels at Accor Stadium, 4:00pm AEST, Monday, April 10

The Tigers staged a dramatic upset over the Eels on Easter Monday last year, and will be looking to do the same this time around at Homebush.

It's an early-season game which is easy to get up for given the size of the occasion, and could be the first real test of the Tigers' mettle after five weeks for the recruits to gel.

Round 11 vs South Sydney Rabbitohs at Accor Stadium, 3:00pm AEST, Saturday, May 13

Just a week removed from beating the Eels last year and on a five-day turnaround, the Tigers had their second win in as many weeks over a top eight opposition, knocking off the Rabbitohs in a thriller.

This year, they will have to wait five weeks to get to the game, but it's one they will be desperate to perform well in once again, and the two Sydney teams have a long-standing rivalry.

Round 23 vs Canberra Raiders at GIO Stadium, 4:05pm AEST, Sunday, August 6

This is the sort of game the Tigers will likely be in a must-win position for at the back-end of the season - and it'll likely be winable for Sheens' side.

The Raiders made the top eight last year but are no guarantee to repeat the dose.

What's more, the Tigers and Raiders have a long-running rivalry which often seems to bring out the best in both clubs - although it didn't in the final round last year when the Raiders led 42-0 at halftime.

Prediction

Scott Pryde

It's difficult to tip the Tigers for anything amazing, but they will certainly improve on last year's performance.

The arrivals add plenty, but there are still too many questions for a sizeable improvement. That said, they should avoid the bottom four. A team with Klemmer, Koroisau, Bateman and Papali'i in it should fight for a spot in the eight at various points throughout the campaign.

12th.

Jack Blyth

Arguably the biggest recruiters of 2023, the Wests Tigers head into the season with a world-class forward pack and an 11-year finals drought, will this be the year they break into the eight?

In short, no.

The side may roll through opposition packs, but it means little if they aren't going to convert field position into points. They haven't chosen a fullback yet and Luke Brooks has played nine full seasons without a finals game.

Add in some defensive issues in the backline, and it'll be another average year for the Wests Tigers. They're on the up though.

13th.

Dan Nichols

The Tigers underwent a massive shift in 2022 into 2023 both on and off the field. I expect both moves to pay big dividends in the future, but perhaps ‘23 is too soon.

1 to 17, the Tigers still rank in the lower half of squads but their forward pack may be a top three collection across the competition. Papali'i and Koriosau are arguably the two best off-season pick-ups for the new season.

Can Luke Brooks finally lead his side to a finals finish? Well, if playing behind his new monster forward pack, he can't in 2023, then I very much doubt he'll be there in 2024.

This year will see a massive improvement on an abysmal 2022 campaign. Whether or not that sees the long-awaited return to mid-September football though is another thing.

11th.

Zero Tackle calculator: 12th

Zero Tackle's calculated prediction is the average tip of all three tipsters, with the lowest average the minor premiers, and the highest average the wooden spooners.