Former All Black Steven Donald has reignited speculation about Kalyn Ponga's potential switch to rugby union, claiming on The Aftermath podcast that the Newcastle Knights captain still has the All Blacks on his radar.

Donald, who played 23 Tests for New Zealand, suggested that a source confirmed rugby remains a serious option for Ponga, despite his current NRL contract running until the end of 2027.

“Rugby union is still on the table for Ponga,” Donald said.

When pressed on whether Ponga was in discussions with New Zealand Rugby, Donald hinted that talks may be taking place.

“That's the grapevine. It would be something wouldn't it?”

Ponga's ties to rugby union stretch back to his schoolboy days, where he played fullback for Anglican Church Grammar School in Brisbane's GPS competition.

He has previously spoken about his desire to wear the black jersey, notably in a 2019 TVNZ interview where he admitted the All Blacks would be a major goal if he ever returned to the 15-man game.

“Obviously yeah I think that would be a huge goal. One that if I was to come back to union I would want to tick,” Ponga said at the time.

“But I'm not too sure what my future holds whether I'm going to stay in league or change codes. If I was to go back to rugby union I'd probably want to strive for that black jumper.”

Although Ponga is eligible to represent the Wallabies, his connections to New Zealand rugby culture remain strong.

He previously played for the New Zealand Maori team in the NRL All Stars match and has long been linked to a possible move to Super Rugby.

The Hurricanes are considered a potential landing spot due to his ties to Palmerston North.

Ponga's past NRL contracts have included All Blacks-related get-out clauses, further fueling speculation that he has always kept the door open for a code switch.

In 2023, Fox League reported that Ponga's deal with the Knights allowed for a potential move to New Zealand Rugby, adding credibility to long-running rumours.

The timing of any potential switch remains uncertain.

Ponga is one of the highest-paid players in the NRL, earning $1.3 million per year on his current deal.

A move before 2027 would require a release from Newcastle, an unlikely scenario unless he formally requests one.