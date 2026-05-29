Queensland Maroons duo Kalyn Ponga and Harry Grant have both accepted early guilty pleas after being charged during the opening match of the 2026 State of Origin series.

Ponga, who was sent off for a shoulder charge that was deemed to have made direct, forceful contact with the head of New South Wales Blues winger Tolutau Koula, was hit with a Grade 2 charge.

The charge potentially not meeting the send-off criteria was clarified by the NRL's head of football, Graham Annesley, on Thursday, with the boss saying in a statement that the two processes - that of the bunker and on-field officials, and that of the match review committee are separate.

The head of football also confirmed that the bunker had told Klein that the offence was "at least a sin bin" rather than trying to tell the referee it was only a sin bin.

He also confirmed that, as per the laws of the game, the final decision as to what the punishment should have been was down to the referee, and not Chris Butler, who was appointed to the bunker for the opening match of the series.

Ponga's Grade 2 charge saw a 23 per cent of match fees - approximately $6900 - levelled against him. He could have risked another ten per cent, or another $3000, by attending the judiciary, but he has accepted the early guilty plea.

In a regular NRL game, the Grade 2 charge would have led to a suspension for Ponga, but he instead will be free to play for the Newcastle Knights this weekend, and indeed the Maroons in Game 2 of the Origin series if selected.

Hooker Harry Grant was also pinged for a careless high tackle during the second half of the game on Ethan Strange, who had a spellbinding debut for the Blues.

The Queensland dummy half was slapped with a Grade 1 careless high tackle charge for the shot, and has accepted a 7 per cent of match fees fine, instead of risking another 4 per cent.

The 7 per cent fine is equal to about $2100.

Grant will be free to play for the Melbourne Storm this weekend if Craig Bellamy asks him to back up.