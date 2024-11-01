PNG Kumuls winger Robert Derby has set his sights on a return to the NRL, using his standout performances so far in the Pacific Championships as a launchpad to secure a spot for the 2025 season.

After a season hampered by injury, Derby's determination to showcase his abilities has intensified, spurred by both personal growth and the opportunity to represent his country.

Derby's recent display in PNG's emphatic victory over Fiji underscored his potential.

Scoring the opening try and amassing 297 run metres along with five tackle breaks, he was instrumental in establishing the Kumuls' dominance.

“It was unreal,” Derby reflected on the experience, speaking on the underdog status they carried into the match.

“During the week, me and the boys were pretty adamant on proving to everyone that we are the stronger team. I know we were the underdogs there, a lot of things against us, but the boys got around each other all week.”

The win has not only bolstered Derby's aspirations but also strengthened the unity within the Kumuls squad.

Derby and his teammates have made community engagement a priority, participating in events like a recent visit to Bogi, Lealea Village, where they connected with fans.

“Giving back to the community, I know it means so much to them that they get to see their players in person,” he shared.

“We were away in Fiji, so we were in enemy territory. It's good now this week we come see these guys out in the village and then hope on Sunday there's a big turnout.”

After an injury-marred year, Derby's resolve has only strengthened. He made his NRL debut with the Cowboys in 2023 but was sidelined by a leg injury in his first game.

Following a stint with the Northern Pride in the Hostplus Cup, where he scored seven tries in eight games, he earned his place in the Kumuls squad.

Reflecting on his journey, Derby shared, “I did have a bit of a rough year… it definitely affects your mental health, but this year, I feel completely fresh, I feel like I'm on a different slate.”

While his performances on the field have been impressive, Derby knows his journey requires consistent effort and resilience.

“You don't ever expect things to be given to you,” he admitted.

“I think in the last pre-season I was a bit complacent. I feel completely fresh now and I'm just keen to go and rip in.”

The Kumuls face the Cook Islands next, with a victory potentially securing a Pacific Cup promotion game against Tonga or New Zealand.