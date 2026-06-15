When Taylan May dislocated his shoulder for the second time in the space of a few weeks, the sensible option was sitting right there in front of him: shut it down, have surgery and call it a season.

He didn't even entertain it.

The Wests Tigers centre had already shown his resolve earlier in the year, rehabilitating a dislocated shoulder suffered just 16 minutes into his 2026 campaign to make his return in Round 7.

Then, cruelly, the same shoulder gave way in Round 11.

Three weeks on the sideline was all May allowed himself before he was back in orange and black, running out against the Titans on Sunday.

Taylan May revealed to The Daily Telegraph that a conversation with Tigers physio Peter Moussa was brief and entirely predictable.

"Well, I spoke to our physio Peter Moussa, and I trust his word, and he said I can either do the surgery now or I can keep playing," May said.

"He already knew my answer anyway. We have a shot, obviously, of making the top eight and playing finals.

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"I told him I want to go until the wheels fall off."

The 24-year-old backed up those words with a performance that left little doubt about his readiness, featuring prominently in the Tigers' 34-28 victory.

May crossed for a try, racked up 14 runs and bulldozed his way to 144 running metres.

The elaborate strapping required to keep his shoulder in place took some getting used to, though May found a characteristically colourful way to describe the sensation.

"It's a bit restricting because it's like a seat belt," May explained of his strapping.

"I've never even seen it before, but it's like a seat belt. I wasn't too worried about the tackle. I was just worried more about the awkward positions that I land in."

May is under no illusions about what lies ahead.

"I feel like I've always been pretty good with that mental side, and you know, just like I said, I'll play till the wheels fall off," May said.

"And I already know the outcome — I have to get surgery anyway, so yeah, I just got to play."

His knowledge of the options he had to manage his injury changes nothing, as the Tigers hope to make the finals for the first time since 2011, and May wants to be on the field making that dream a reality.

May's willingness to put his body on the line for the cause speaks volumes about the man himself and just how seriously this group is taking its shot at September football.