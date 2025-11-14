The NRL draw has been released for 2026, with the season now less than four months away from kicking off.

The 2026 season looks wall-to-wall blockbusters, but we have picked apart the competition's fixture list and found the match of the round for each and every round.

Round 1: Brisbane Broncos vs Penrith Panthers at Suncorp Stadium, Friday, March 6, 8pm

As much as you'd normally look to the two games in Las Vegas to set the scene for Round 1, the match-ups heading halfway around the world are underwhelming for the first time.

That leaves us looking back to Australian shores, and it's clear the Broncos and Panthers - who played in a preliminary final in 2025 - should be an absolute blockbuster.

Can the Panthers find some revenge?

Round 2: Sydney Roosters vs South Sydney Rabbitohs at Allianz Stadium, Friday, March 13, 8pm

There are some cracking games in Round 2. The Panthers and Sharks head to Bathurst, the Dolphins face the Titans, and the Warriors host the Raiders - but it's hard to go past the Book of Feuds.

The Roosters and Rabbitohs clash for the first time in 2026 in what should be an early-season measuring-stick-style test for both sides.

Round 3: Melbourne Storm vs Brisbane Broncos at AAMI Park, Friday, March 20, 8pm

More early-season blockbusters follow in Round 3. Last year's straight sets victims, the Raiders and Bulldogs clash, the Roosters face the Panthers in a potentially great Friday 6pm game, and the Eels host on Sunday afternoon against the Dragons.

Again, though, one match stands out above the rest, with last year's grand finalists to go at it in Melbourne.

Can the Broncos beat the Storm again, or will he usual historical order be restored?

Round 4: Canberra Raiders vs Cronulla Sharks at GIO Stadium, Sunday, March 29, 4:05pm

We were close to giving this slot to the first Broncos-Dolphins derby of the year, but in the end, it's hard to go past the Sharks returning to the scene of their semi-final triumph against the 2025 minor premiers.

The Raiders will be stinging for some revenge, and the Sharks? They are still looking for a premiership, so this will be a great early-season test.

Round 5: Parramatta Eels vs Wests Tigers at CommBank Stadium, Monday, April 6, 4:05pm

It doesn't seem to matter what the form looks like when these sides clash on Easter Monday, because something outstanding is bound to happen.

The Good Friday game is also high on the list as South Sydney clash with Canterbury, but we will give the match to watch to the west on Monday.

This round also features the Sharks and Warriors in the Shire, and the Panthers up against the Storm, so it's a cracking round of footy.

Round 6: Melbourne Storm vs New Zealand Warriors at AAMI Park, Saturday, April 11, 7:30pm

We are going to take the Storm and Warriors for Round 6. They have served up some cracking matches in recent times, and there is no reason, with the Warriors hopefully back at full fitness, to assume this will be anything different.

Round 6 features a double-header in the west, with the Sharks and Roosters likely to be a good one, while the Broncos face the Cowboys, and the Bulldogs clash with Penrith.

Round 7: Canberra Raiders vs Melbourne Storm at GIO Stadium, Friday, April 17, 6pm

You would think, after the incredible Friday game between Canberra and Penrith last year, that the NRL and broadcasters may have learnt their lesson.

Evidently not.

This year, the Storm play the Raiders on a Friday at 6pm. Fireworks and magic could be the result to jump-start a round that also features the Eels and Bulldogs in the final game.

Round 8: St George Illawarra Dragons vs Sydney Roosters at Allianz Stadium, Saturday, April 25, 4pm

Anzac Day. One of the most important days on the calendar. It isn't about rugby league, but the annual game at the Sydney Football Stadium between the Dragons and Roosters is one circle on the calendar all year.

Anzac Day also features the Warriors and Dolphins in Wellington, and the Storm and Rabbitohs in Melbourne, while the Broncos face the Bulldogs on the Friday, and the Sea Eagles play Parramatta on the Sunday.

Round 9: Sydney Roosters vs Brisbane Broncos at Allianz Stadium, Saturday, May 2, 7:30pm

It's rare that the teams playing on Anzac Day can then have a seven-day turnaround, but this year, the Roosters get just that.

They will clash with the defending premiers the following Saturday in what should be a proper test for Trent Robinson's improving side.

The Dolphins and Storm on Friday evening could be a sneaky good game, too.

Round 10: Canberra Raiders vs Penrith Panthers at GIO Stadium, Sunday, May 10, 4:05pm

Two teams who will be seething at the way they went out of the finals in 2025 get the opportunity to face off in Round 10, and it should be a Sunday afternoon blockbuster in Canberra.

Manly against the Broncos, South Sydney taking on Cronulla, and the Dolphins facing the Bulldogs make this a strong weekend of footy leading into Magic Round.

Round 11: New Zealand Warriors vs Brisbane Broncos at Suncorp Stadium, Sunday, May 17, 4:05pm

Sunday afternoon, magic round, a full house, and the Warriors looking to spoil the Broncos' party. This one pretty much writes itself as a game that should be the pick of the bunch.

Magic Round does look to have a strong schedule for 2026, with the Eels and Storm, Roosters and Cowboys, Rabbitohs and Dolphins, and Sharks and Bulldogs all set to do battle.

Round 12: North Queensland Cowboys vs South Sydney Rabbitohs at Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Sunday, May 24, 4:05pm

The first of the Origin-hit rounds sees a difficult selection for the game of the week, with Canberra facing the Dolphins, the Bulldogs facing the Storm and the Cowboys facing the Rabbitohs.

We are going to go with the latter, though. The Cowboys will likely be hit hard by Origin, but that doesn't mean this isn't an opportunity. An opportunity for young talent to stand up, but more importantly, a chance for two teams at the wrong end of the ladder to make an important statement ahead of the trickiest period of the campaign.

Round 13: Newcastle Knights vs Parramatta Eels at McDonald Jones Stadium, Saturday, May 30, 3pm

Post-Origin rounds are always tricky to predict, but in looking for a game of the week, we have found one that shouldn't have too many players backing up, and should have its own storyline - Dylan Brown.

He plays his first game against his old club in Round 13. All eyes will be on the Hunter.

Round 14: Cronulla Sharks vs St George Illawarra Dragons at Sharks Stadium, Sunday, June 7, 4:05pm

By now, we should well and truly have a good idea of whether the Dragons are going to be any sort of threat in 2026.

They face the Sharks in a Sunday afternoon local derby to find out a bit more about themselves. Can they find a way to get the job done, or will the Sharks continue their excellent run of recent results in this local rivalry?

Round 15: New Zealand Warriors vs Cronulla Sharks at Go Media Stadium, Saturday, June 13, 5:30pm

A game that will be largely unimpacted by State of Origin will see the Sharks travel across the ditch to Auckland.

In what should be a hard-fought affair, the Sharks will have a six-day turnaround into the trip and could well be asked to answer some doubters through the middle of the season, as they did this year.

No better time to do that than on the road in Auckland.

Round 16: Canterbury Bulldogs vs Manly Sea Eagles at Accor Stadium, Saturday, June 20, 7:30pm

These two teams met in a semi-final in 2024. Since then, the Bulldogs have kept improving, and Manly have gone backwards.

If that trend continues, Anthony Seibold could be approaching the last chance saloon by this stage of the season. Canterbury, too, has questions to answer, and Manly always seems to give them a challenge.

Melbourne plays Canberra and the Roosters play Cronulla in a couple of Sunday afternoon bellringers this round, too, but backing up from Origin, hard to list either of them as the game to watch.

Round 17: The Dolphins vs New Zealand Warriors at Suncorp Stadium, Saturday, June 27, 3pm

Two teams who like to score points, and two teams who should be in the mix for the finals, are clashing as the season nears the business end on a Saturday afternoon in Brisbane.

Sounds like the perfect recipe for a blockbuster to us on a weekend that could have a few, with Brisbane facing the Roosters, Parramatta clashing with the Rabbitohs and Penrith travelling to Townsville in what is always a tough road trip, while Manly also hosts Melbourne.

Round 18: Parramatta Eels vs Manly Sea Eagles at CommBank Stadium, Sunday, July 5, 2pm

The final major bye round means we are looking for a game without too much Origin impact, and the battle of fierce rivals, the Eels and Sea Eagles in the west on Sunday afternoon, should provide just that.

Round 19: Sydney Roosters vs Parramatta Eels at Allianz Stadium, Saturday, July 11, 7:30pm

The Roosters and Eels have often turned in some good games over the years. Both should be in the mix for the finals, and without too many backing up from Origin, this should be the pick of the games on a weekend without Brisbane or Penrith, who both have the bye.

Round 20: Canterbury Bulldogs vs Wests Tigers, at Accor Stadium, Saturday, July 18, 7:30pm

The NRL celebrate the end of the Origin period by giving us a tough choice. Penrith and Brisbane, the Roosters and Storm, Canberra and South Sydney, and the Dolphins against the Cowboys.

But we are going to take the Bulldogs and Tigers. A decent Sydney rivalry, if the Tigers keep improving, this could be a real measuring stick match for the joint venture on the way to the finals. Expect plenty to be riding on the outcome of this one.

Round 21: North Queensland Cowboys vs Brisbane Broncos at Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Saturday, July 25, 7:30pm

The Queensland derbies between these two sides have often lacked in recent years, but the Cowboys, under pressure to turn things around for the sake of Todd Payten's career, against the defending premiers, on the run to the finals, have all the ideals of what should be a cracking contest.

Round 22: Melbourne Storm vs Canterbury Bulldogs at AAMI Park, Friday, July 31, 8pm

The Bulldogs return to the scene of their qualifying final loss at the hands of Melbourne in 2025 with a chance to right some wrongs and make a statement ahead of the finals.

It's as tough a task as it gets, though, and with Origin firmly behind the clubs, they should leave it all out there.

Round 23: The Dolphins vs Brisbane Broncos at Suncorp Stadium, Saturday, August 8, 5:30pm

We narrowly overlooked the first derby between these sides early in the season, but we can't do it again.

This, weeks out from the finals, should have plenty on the line for both sides as they chase September action. Expect a sell-out at Suncorp.

Round 24: Cronulla Sharks vs Canberra Raiders at Sharks Stadium, Saturday, August 15, 3pm

The Sharks and Raiders are two sides who should both be at the pointy end of the table weeks out from the finals, so don't suggest that this is a four-point swing style game at the hostile Sharks Stadium.

Round 25: Melbourne Storm vs Penrith Panthers at AAMI Park, Thursday, August 20, 7:50pm

It almost didn't matter what else was happening this round - the Storm and Panthers in recent years have simply been must-watch TV.

Just three weeks out from the finals, it's hard to argue that won't be the case again.

Round 26: Sydney Roosters vs The Dolphins at Allianz Stadium, Saturday, August 29, 5:30pm

We can already hear the comments… But the Broncos play the Storm.

Yes, we know. That will undoubtedly be a cracker, and so too will the Panthers and Bulldogs on the Friday, but at this stage of the year, we are looking for likely massive finals implications games, and it's tough to suggest the Roosters and Dolphins will be anything but that.

Round 27:New Zealand Warriors vs Manly Sea Eagles at Go Media Stadium, Saturday, September 5, 3pm

Using the same logic as Round 26, the Warriors and Sea Eagles look to be the most likely of the final round games to potentially decide a spot in the top eight.

Not to say other games won't matter, and there is the small matter of Canterbury against Brisbane, South Sydney against the Roosters, and Cronulla against Melbourne, but we are going to stick to our guns and say the trip across the Tasman is the one to watch.