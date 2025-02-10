While every NRL squad needs a solid head coach to succeed, for many clubs, it's the leaders on the field that win games.

A true leader must show grit, determination and courage, traits that NRL greats such as Cameron Smith, Darren Lockyer, Steve Price and more showcase.

With many NRL clubs announcing a new captain to steer their respective ships this offseason, we have a look at which skipper is truly ready to steer their side toward premiership glory.