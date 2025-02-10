While every NRL squad needs a solid head coach to succeed, for many clubs, it's the leaders on the field that win games.
A true leader must show grit, determination and courage, traits that NRL greats such as Cameron Smith, Darren Lockyer, Steve Price and more showcase.
With many NRL clubs announcing a new captain to steer their respective ships this offseason, we have a look at which skipper is truly ready to steer their side toward premiership glory.
5. Daly Cherry-Evans (Manly Sea Eagles)
A true professional, 'DCE' has aged like wine throughout his NRL career.
The 35-year-old halfback has captained his club and his state for years, regardless of his coach at the time. Cherry-Evans' soft-spoken demeanor and high footy IQ have landed him in any mentorship roles, garnering respect from his teammates, opposition, and match officials.
Cherry-Evans is looking to win his second premiership with Manly in 2025.
While his side has a plethora of star power in players such as Tom Trbojevic and Haumole Olakau'atu, it will be their skipper's level head and keen rugby league sense that leads them to the promised land.