Phil Gould has put forward a bold solution if Nathan Cleary is ruled out for the State of Origin decider, urging selectors to turn to the most experienced halfback available.

Speaking on 100% Footy, the veteran broadcaster and premiership winning coach made the case for Adam Reynolds to step in and steer the Blues around the park in what would be his first Origin appearance since 2016.

Cleary's ongoing groin issue has left the door ajar for other playmakers to stake a claim, with names like Jarome Luai, Matt Burton, Isaiya Katoa and Luke Metcalf floated as possible replacements.

But Gould believes the answer lies in Reynolds' seasoned control and unshakable temperament.

“Honestly, if it were me, and Cleary was out, and you might laugh at this but I wouldn't, I'd be picking Adam Reynolds,” Gould said.

“I wouldn't even hesitate, I wouldn't even blink. I know exactly what I'm going to get. You're going to get game management, kicking game, goalkicking, whatever you want. He's the one that should be doing the job.”

Cleary was noticeably limited during Origin II, relinquishing goal-kicking duties and only resuming general play-kicking in the second half.

With Mitchell Moses also sidelined due to a calf strain, Gould sees Reynolds as the logical choice to steady the ship in what looms as a high-stakes decider.

“That's just a little bit of free advice,” Gould added.

“That's nothing against Jarome and Matt Burton but that's not their role, not for an Origin III decider. Bring the kid back.”