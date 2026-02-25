Melbourne Storm legend Ryan Hoffman has backed Hull KR coach Willie Peters to take the England coaching position despite NRL clubs looming in.

Peters is in high demand after claiming the World Club Challenge title against the Brisbane Broncos last week, with many NRL clubs and potentially an international gig may be waiting for him.

Hoffman, boasting over 300 NRL games of experience, believes that to create a greater product of the game, Peters should keep his coaching talents in the northern hemisphere and hone his trade.

When speaking on the Loose Carry NRL Podcast, Hoffman expressed his thoughts on Peters focusing on the English coaching role, as he believes he has the potential to leave a legacy in the UK.

“I would like to see him coach England, I really would,” Hoffman said.

“I just think carrying on the momentum of what he's doing with Hull KR, obviously, he knows the English game quite well.

“I think he will get a great rapport with the players over there, because we want a strong England in world rugby league. I believe it'll be a great opportunity to do that.”

Peters has transformed Hull KR into a powerhouse club, whereas not long ago the side was on the brink of extinction and its future was unknown.

Two-time World Cup coach Lee Addison also chimed in on the debate, saying he will be in high demand for NRL clubs that will be looking to poach him from Hull.

“Willie Peters is in demand in England, too. He's been linked with the England job, and he's been linked with the Perth job. He's a Souths boy originally, but they've got one of the best coaches in history,” Addison said on the Loose Carry NRL Podcast.

“Hull Kingston Rovers were a club that was nearly extinct. Nobody would have expected Hull KR five to ten years ago to be where they are now.

“In the last four years of the Willie Peters reign, that has completely turned around.

“Willie Peters will definitely be on the list of names when (NRL) clubs are looking for new coaches. No two ways about it.”

As we enter the 2026 NRL season, if coaches fail to perform, it is set to be an all-out war to acquire Peters' signature.

Watch this week's full Loose Carry episode with Ryan Hoffman, Lee Addison, Darren Parkin and host Phoenix Trinidad here.