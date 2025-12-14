The Perth Bears have secured a massive jersey sponsorship deal ahead of their entry into the NRL competition in 2027.

In an announcement on Sunday, the newly established club confirmed that second-hand retailer and personal finance provider 'Cash Converters' will be their front-of-jersey sponsor for their maiden season, as well as the following two seasons until the end of 2029.

“The Perth Bears are the most exciting story in Australian sport thanks to the rise and rise of the NRL under the leadership of Australian Rugby League Commission chair Peter V'Landys and NRL CEO Andrew Abdo,” Perth Bears CEO Anthony De Ceglie said.

“Cash Converters has always been incredibly supportive of NRL in WA with their consistent backing of grassroots rugby league.

“This deal is a testament to that dedication and the strength of rugby league.

“The Perth Bears have already broken NRL records commercially and this mega deal ensures our new club is in the very top echelon of teams across the nation – it's a proud day for the West Australian sporting landscape and for WA-founded businesses like Cash Converters.”

Reports indicate that the deal is worth more than $6 million (around $2 million a season) and is only behind the Sydney Roosters ($10 million over five years with BYD) and The Dolphins ($3 million with Budget Direct) as one of the richest sponsorship deals in the sport.