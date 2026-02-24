Penrith Panthers veteran Scott Sorensen has reportedly signed a two-year deal with the Perth Bears.

The Daily Telegraph has revealed that Sorensen has agreed to join the inaugural side, with an official announcement expected soon.

Joining teammate Liam Henry, he will travel to the west as a foundation signing for their NRL squad, adding a wealth of experience to Mal Meninga's playing roster.

Speculation was mounting for some time that Sorensen would sign pen-to-paper for the Bears, with assistant coach Ben Gardiner publicly revealing that they had a keen interest in his services after spending time together at the Panthers in 2023 and 2024.

Sorensen adds great experience as a proven premiership winner, joining other talent such as Toby Sexton, Tyran Wishart, Nick Meaney, and Josh Curran.

It is a clear indication that coach Meninga wants to have a great mixture of youth and experience in the side's inaugural line-up.

The Bears are chipping away at completing their top 30 roster before their first preseason kicks off in November this year.