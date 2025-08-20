Nearing the end of his rugby league career, Scott Sorensen has been an instrumental piece to the Panthers' success since arriving at the club in 2021 and has featured in all four of their Grand Final victories, coming against the Rabbitohs, Eels, Broncos and, most recently, the Melbourne Storm.

The nephew of former Cronulla Sharks players Kurt and Dane Sorensen, Scott has made over 130 first-grade appearances over 12 seasons and is now 32 years old.

Also a four-time international for New Zealand, which saw him represent the Kiwis at the 2022 Rugby League World Cup (RLWC) and 2024 Pacific Championships, Sorensen's future has been up in the air for some time.

Continually linked with a move to the Super League and St Helens RLFC, Sorensen has now attracted the interest of the Perth Bears, who will enter the NRL competition in 2027, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Contracted until the end of 2026, he is free to speak and negotiate with rival teams from November 1.

The Bears have also been linked to Brisbane Broncos duo Deine Mariner and Gehamat Shibasaki, Cronulla Sharks captain Cameron McInnes, Gold Coast Titans trio David Fifita, Jayden Campbell and Tino Fa'asuamaleaui and Melbourne Storm duo Cameron Munster and Harry Grant in recent weeks.

"The conversation was definitely there [about going overseas]. I wouldn't say there was anything cemented," Sorensen told NRL.com in the past about how close he came to making the switch to the Super League before arriving at Penrith.

"But it was definitely a conversation that within the next two weeks to a month [I was] looking to get something sorted to head over to England.

"It was pretty soon to get something done, but I'm very fortunate and very lucky to be in the position I'm in now."