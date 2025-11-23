The Perth Bears have announced a historic agreement with the North Sydney Bears, naming them as their primary rugby league pathways partner.\n\nOne of rugby league's foundation clubs in New South Wales, North Sydney, has been confirmed as the primary pathway partner and NSWRL representative teams partner of the NRL's newest expansion side.\n\nThe partnership couldn't have come at a better time for Perth, as the Under-17s Harold Matthews Cup and Under-19s SG Ball Cup competitions are coming closer to starting for the 2026 season, and it will allow them to have some say on which young players will be selected as they look ahead to the future.\n\n"They are a valuable partner in the sustainable success of the Perth Bears and the game of rugby league in the West," coach Mal Meninga said.\n\n"Their history and traditions will be cemented in the foundations of the Perth Bears and will always be celebrated."\n\nCEO Anthony De Ceglie added, "The Perth Bears are a new NRL franchise, but nothing will ever change the fact that the birthplace and spiritual home of the ‘Bears' in rugby league will always be North Sydney."\n\n"The Bears brand is one of the most respected in rugby league, and this exclusive alignment with North Sydney ensures our players have access to a proven development system.\n\n"It's a powerful statement about our commitment to building a sustainable future for the Perth Bears, both here in WA and across the country."