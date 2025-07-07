Entering the final stages of their current deal and without a contract for next season, two Penrith Panthers forwards are reportedly on the radar of several NRL teams as they will test the open market.

Aiming to win their fifth consecutive title this year, the Panthers have had to make several roster changes over the past few seasons as they try to remain premiership contenders, but also lose several stars to rival clubs.

Charlie Staines, Jarome Luai, Matt Burton, Stephen Crichton, Spencer Leniu, Sunia Turuva, and Viliame Kikau are just a few names that Penrith have failed to retain.

Now, two more members of the famed Panthers' pathways system could potentially find themselves among that list as they prepare to test the open market.

Yet to secure contracts for next season, Harrison Hassett and Mavrik Geyer have found themselves on the radar of several rival clubs in recent weeks, per News Corp.

Previously attracting the interest of The Dolphins and Wests Tigers, Hassett made his NRL debut earlier this season in Round 12 against the Newcastle Knights and is an Australian Schoolboys representative who is still developing into becoming a well-rounded back-rower.

Meanwhile, Geyer, who has played 13 matches since his debut in 2024, is the son of former Penrith, NSW Blues and Kangaroos forward Mark Geyer and is the nephew of both Greg Alexander and Matt Geyer.

At the time of publication, the duo are two of nine Penrith Panthers players who are off-contract at the end of the 2025 NRL season.

The other players are Asu Kepaoa, Brad Schneider, Daine Laurie, Luke Sommerton, Preston Riki, Riley Pice and Soni Luke.