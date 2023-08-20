After signing a mammoth deal to remain at the Brisbane Broncos, Payne Haas has urged teammates Reece Walsh and Ezra Mam to follow in his footsteps and re-sign with the club.

As Haas decided to remain with the club until the end of the 2026 season on a $3.5 million bumper deal, the Broncos will now turn their attention to their spine, in particular Ezra Mam and Reece Walsh.

Mam is reportedly only on $240,000 a season and at 20 years old, is likely to receive the attention of multiple clubs from November 1 when he enters the open market due to the shortage of quality halves available in the competition.

While Reece Walsh is contracted until 2025 instead of next season, he will be gunning for a massive deal, one that is a massive increase on the $500,000 a season he is currently earning.

Multiple clubs will be showing in the star duo, meaning the Broncos should be aiming to re-sign them sooner than later, an idea that Haas has urged as the Broncos look to build a dynasty in Queensland.

“I would love to see it,'' Haas said via News Corp, when asked on the prospect of the club re-signing the star duo.

“They will be a big part of our team's success, to see Walshy and Ezra, they are special players so if we can lock them down we will be in good hands.''

Brisbane coach Kevin Walters spoke to the publication about the investment of re-signing Haas to a lucrative big-money deal. During this, he felt that locking down the international prop would lead to long-term success down the road including an NRL Premiership.

FOOTY NEWS Straight to your inbox!

“Financially, it's a big investment, not only in Payne but in the team. No doubt it's the biggest signing we have committed to and we are very comfortable with what's happened.

“We understand where Payne is at. He is only 23 so you can imagine him in 12 months time where his football will take this club. Great players like Payne help everyone and make them better than what they are, that's the beauty of the investment in Payne.

“I will share a story that shows a side of Payne's character. He elected to stay home and get surgery on his shoulder rather than go and play for Australia and win the World Cup with them.

“He committed to being ready to start the season at the Broncos. On the back of his commitment, other players had a good look at themselves about when their surgery should be and how to do things. Simple things like that show how committed he is to the success of the club.''

The Broncos are currently in a two-club race with the Panthers to claim the minor premiership. Although whether they finish in first or second place they will be hoping to continue their tremendous form in the upcoming NRL finals where they will likely take on either the Melbourne Storm or New Zealand Warriors at Suncorp Stadium.