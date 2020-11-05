Blues star Damien Cook has backed Nathan Brown to come into the NSW side for the must-win clash next week in Sydney, per nswrl.com.au.

NSW forward Cameron Murray has been ruled out of remainder of the series after sustaining a hamstring injury, with Brown, Dale Finucane and Isaah Yeo all in the running for a call-up.

“I know that all the boys have been training really well, and Nathan Brown has had a great year and he has got a lot of leg speed through the middle,” Cook said.

“I played with Browny a couple of times at Souths before he left and he is an exciting player.

“He has grown as a player and he is a bit of a leader at Parramatta as well. That’s why he is in the squad, but any of those guys in the squad would do a good job.”

The Blues will have seven days to turn their series around following the 18-14 defeat in Adelaide, with coach Brad Fittler expected to make several changes.

On top of Murray’s omission, many have called for a change in the centres, with Jack Wighton and Clint Gutherson failing to carry the load.

Dragons gun Zac Lomax and Panthers starlet Stephen Crichton could be moved into the 17 for next week’s match.

Star fullback James Tedesco said the Blues will immediately have their focus on next Wednesday.

“I think it is good for us because we can sort of flush that, do our lessons and focus on Game II,” Tedesco said.

“We obviously might have a few out, with Cam and whatnot, but looking around our squad there is a lot of depth there and whoever comes in will do a good job for us.”