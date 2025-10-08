The Parramatta Eels have released an official update on the status of winger Zac Lomax after he was ruled out of the 2025 Ashes Series against England.

Ruled out due to abdominal strain he sustained at the backend of the regular season, the club have confirmed that he is expected to be available for the start of pre-season training.

He has been replaced in the Kangaroos set-up by teammate Josh Addo-Carr, while Newcastle Knights centre Bradman Best has come in for Xavier Coates, who has also withdrawn from the tour after undergoing scans.

"Zac Lomax finished the season with an abdominal strain," a statement from the club read.

"Recent scans have shown that it has not fully healed and limits Zac's power and strength. This injury needs to be rested in order to fully recover.

"Whilst being ruled out of the Kangaroo Tour, it is expected that Zac will be ready for pre-season training."