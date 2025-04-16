Joe Ofahengaue has been granted an immediate release from his NRL contract with the Parramatta Eels, ending a brief but respected stint in blue and gold as he prepares to take up a new opportunity elsewhere.

The Tongan international joined the Eels in 2023 and quickly earned praise not just for his physical impact on the field but for the leadership he brought to the group behind the scenes.

He departs with 200 NRL games to his name, having brought up the milestone earlier this season in Parramatta colours, a moment club officials were proud to help him reach.

“Joe has shown strong commitment to our Club since joining the Eels,” said General Manager of Football Mark O'Neill.

“He's been a valued team member, and we're particularly pleased that he was able to celebrate his 200th NRL game in Blue and Gold - a significant milestone in any player's career.”

While the Eels have not confirmed where Ofahengaue is headed to, the tone of the announcement made clear the release was amicable and made in support of his career trajectory.

Known for his experience and composure in the middle third, the 28-year-old has also earned a reputation as a mentor figure to younger teammates, a quality that won't be easily replaced.

“One of Joe's great strengths has been his willingness to mentor and support our younger players as they transition into the NRL environment,” O'Neill added.

“He's made a lasting impression on the group, and we thank him for his leadership and service to the Club.”